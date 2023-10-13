CMS announces new guidelines for some Friday night football games

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has announced new guidelines for some Friday night football games.

For the North Mecklenburg High School vs. Julius L. Chambers High School game on Oct. 13, students, as well as those under the age of 21, must be accompanied by an adult who is 21 years old or older.

Adults cannot bring more than four people to the game.

Also, the guidelines regarding standing at the concession stand and fans staying on their side of the field will remain standard. This will be enforced at every game, according to CMS.

For the West Charlotte High School vs. Harding University High School game on Oct. 13, reentry and no bags will be allowed.

CMS said only West Charlotte students under the age of 18 will be allowed to enter the home gate, and students must have a wristband as well as a ticket.

Students may also enter the game if they are accompanied by an adult over the age of 18. Each person must have a pre-sold ticket.

Senior citizens 65 years old or older will be able to attend the game for free. Children under the age of six will also be able to attend the game for free.

CMS released a statement regarding the changes, saying:

“We want to ensure the safety and security of all who attend Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools sporting events. Recent disruptions at games led to the new guidelines for these two particular football matchups, specific to this evening’s games. Both are high-profile games with a great deal of fan interest. One is a homecoming game.

Security personnel will be on-site and visible as usual, along with CMSPD and CMPD, to help ensure that fans have an enjoyable experience and that the teams on the field are able to play without interruption. Game protocols and guidelines are determined by specific site circumstances such as stadium size, parking and through assessments made by safety teams and athletics.”

