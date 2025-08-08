Community rallies to support girls injured in lemonade stand crash

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Teachers at an elementary school in Burke County are helping two students badly injured after this car crashed into their lemonade stand.

Those children are still recovering from the crash that happened two months ago south of Morganton.

The teachers from W.A. Young Elementary School would visit the third graders when they were in the hospital.

Their fundraiser got underway Friday morning at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church along Conley Road.

The crash happened on June 10 when two vehicles wrecked sending one into the yard where the girls had set up a lemonade stand.

The highway patrol said two of the girls were airlifted to a hospital with very serious injuries.

Volunteers from the Foothills Service Project built handicap ramps for the girls when they returned home from the hospital later in June.

Their teachers set up a lemonade stand Friday to help their families with medical expenses.

The fundraiser is expected to run until 6 p.m.

