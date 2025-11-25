Fire investigators returned to the scene Tuesday of a large fire at Statesville Pallet Company.

Two firefighters fell through holes in the floor while fighting the blaze. No one was hurt.

Channel 9 confirmed the building in Hiddenite has been condemned because of previous safety issues.

“(It) had holes in the upper floor exposing the downstairs basement area. There were doorways blocked,” said Fire Marshal Chris Hicks, Alexander County.

Crews fall through floor fighting fire at pallet company

Seven fire departments from Alexander and Iredell counties put out the fire in about six hours.

The cause is under investigation.

