Daily Update: Border Patrol in Charlotte, Nov. 16

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
CHARLOTTE — U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents are in Charlotte and detaining people as part of an immigration enforcement campaign this weekend.

Agents were spotted across Charlotte on Saturday, and Channel 9 followed up on reports that people were being detained at businesses and homes in east and south Charlotte. That also included one man who said he was wrongfully detained after showing his legal citizenship documentation.

CBP confirmed its operation in Charlotte, and we’re expected to see more arrests on Sunday.

