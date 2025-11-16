Daily Update: Border Patrol in Charlotte, Nov. 16

CHARLOTTE — U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents are in Charlotte and detaining people as part of an immigration enforcement campaign this weekend.

Agents were spotted across Charlotte on Saturday, and Channel 9 followed up on reports that people were being detained at businesses and homes in east and south Charlotte. That also included one man who said he was wrongfully detained after showing his legal citizenship documentation.

CBP confirmed its operation in Charlotte, and we’re expected to see more arrests on Sunday.

What to know for Nov. 16:

CBP Commander Gregory Bovino made his first post on X about arrests in the Charlotte operation. He says 81 people were taken into custody on Saturday.

Our partners at the Charlotte Observer report that congregants at an east Charlotte church scattered into the woods on Saturday to avoid federal agents. We’re reaching out to local churches to learn how they’re responding to the CBP operation.

The Department of Homeland Security issued a statement about seven individuals with criminal charges.

Channel 9’s Glenn Counts spoke with witnesses in east Charlotte, where Border Control agents targeted communities.

