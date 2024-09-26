Detectives need help figuring out who killed man sleeping in parking lot

CHARLOTTE — Detectives tell Channel 9 they are desperate for information that could lead to a killer.

On Feb. 29, employees at a west Charlotte Bojangles found a man shot dead in their West Trade Street parking lot, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

Police said Michael Beasley-Kanash was found around 8:30 a.m. They believe he had been dead for hours before someone noticed him.

In February, police said they were speaking to several witnesses, as well as reviewing surveillance footage. They hoped the fact that it happened in a busy area — just off Interstate 77 and across from a gas station — would help their investigation.

On Thursday, Channel 9′s Hunter Sáenz spoke with the victim’s mother and the lead detective still working to bring her closure nearly seven months later.

“Michael was my firstborn,” said Billie Acevedo.

She said her son was her light.

“He had a vibrant heart from the day he was born. And as he got older, he still carried that same kind heart,” she said.

Acevedo admits Beasley-Kanash struggled with addiction and mental health issues and came to Charlotte from Florida to get help at a clinic. He was homeless here and was trying to get back home to his family in February, but he never made it.

CMPD homicide detective Miranda James said Beasley-Kanash was lying down for the night in the parking lot.

“And someone took advantage of him,” she said. “They came up and shot just as he was laying down.”

Surveillance video and interviews led Detective James to believe Beasley-Kanash was likely shot around 4 a.m.

“People didn’t even realize that he was not just sleeping until they finally went out to check on him,” she said.

For months, detectives have reviewed the evidence gathered, but no arrests have been made yet. It’s why they are pleading for anyone who came in contact with Beasley-Kanash, or knows something about the case, to reach out.

“Just call me so we can talk about it,” James said.

The detective is on a mission to find a killer as the victim’s mother grieves her firstborn and begs for justice.

“Honestly, the inside of me feels empty and lost,” Acevedo said. “But I ask God to give me grace and to share with people the love my son had.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak to a homicide unit detective. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

