Dozens gather in Monroe for ‘No Kings’ protest

MONROE, N.C. — Powerful statements were made across the country and in the Charlotte area with a second round of ‘No Kings’ protests on Saturday.

Channel 9’s Glenn Counts was at the town square in Monroe where a protest started around 5 p.m.

Dozens of people participated. This was the second protest in Union County today. The first took place in Waxhaw and some of the people who were there came to Monroe to participate in the event.

Dean Kelsey, the organizer, is a navy veteran and said the event would be peaceful.

“The show as you put it is meet your neighbor, we want you to have fun, we want to emulate Portland,” Kelsey said. “This is not a place where we want to get shot with pepper balls. This is a place where you and I get to have a conversation.”

Union County is a very conservative county and one of the reasons protestors gathered was to send a message that those who don’t approve of Washington are not alone.

