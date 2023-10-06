Dream of homeownership comes true for 8 families

CHARLOTTE — Eight families now have keys to their new homes.

There are 27 Habitat for Humanity homes at the Meadows at Plato Price in west Charlotte, which were built as part of The Carter Work Project.

It’s named after former President Jimmy Carter. Typically, he and his wife lead the project.

However, the 99-year-old ex-president is in hospice, so country music stars Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood handed homeowners their keys in his place.

Hundreds of volunteers helped make the dream of homeownership a reality for the families.

One new homeowner said everyone who made it possible should be recognized.

“Everyone put a lot of effort into this and it’s so much appreciated from me, not just me, the other homeowners, as well,” said Brianna S., homeowner. “And like I say, you know I always tell anybody, you just have to just trust the process and that’s what I did.”

