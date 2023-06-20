Families of Beatties Ford 4 fight for justice 3 years after mass shooting

CHARLOTTE — Families of four people are fighting for justice nearly three years after a mass shooting in west Charlotte.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said Kelly Miller, Christopher Gleaton, Jamaa Cassell, and Dairyon Stevenson were killed after a shooting broke out at a block party along Beatties Ford Road.

Officers said nine people were shot on June 22, 2020.

Three of them died. A fourth person died after being hit by a car.

Police said no one has been arrested.

“They told me it would take a while, and I kind of thought maybe a year at the most, you know, but three years?” said Charles Billings, Cassell’s father.

Billings said he is frustrated at the lack of updates not only from police but about the continuing gun violence in the community.

Jamaa Cassell

“I will make it simple. A light bulb blows. What do you do? Change it. Don’t you? Don’t you think that it’s time to make a change?” Billings said.

There’s a $47,000 reward for information.

Anyone with a helpful tip should call Crime Stoppers.

The Million Youth March of Charlotte and Salisbury will hold an event this weekend to remember and honor The Beatties Ford 4.

There will be the third annual Official Remembering the Beatties Ford 4 Day at noon on Saturday where the shooting took place along Beatties Ford Road at Catherine Simmons Road.

