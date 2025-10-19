Family, friends gather to remember LendingTree CEO Doug Lebda

CHARLOTTE — Doug Lebda has been referred to as Charlotte’s Bill Gates or Mark Zuckerburg.

Sunday afternoon his family and friends gathered to say goodbye.

The founder of LendingTree died in an ATV accident last Sunday on his family farm in Polk County.

He leaves behind a wife and three daughters. Two of them shared fond memories of their dad.

“Although I never said it enough, and now I never will be able to, I love you,” said Doug’s daughter Abby. “He loved so deeply and wanted everyone to truly feel like they belong. I’ve only been in town for 36 hours, but dad, I feel so loved.”

“He was just an incredible human being and a great friend of mine for the last 30 years,” said former governor Pat McCrory.

“Doug Lebda has never been more alive than he is right now,” said David Chadwick, the pastor at the funeral. “That he lives, he is with the one whom he trusted his life for eternal life.”

Both Chadwick and McCrory had a 30-year friendship with Lebda. They talked about the legacy he leaves behind and all the lives he touched.

WATCH: Person dies after being hit be vehicle in west Charlotte

Person dies after being hit by vehicle in west Charlotte

©2025 Cox Media Group