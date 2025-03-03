Fatal vape robbery leads to felony-murder charges for 18-year-old

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — An 18-year-old was killed in an ambush during a robbery for vape cartridges on Feb. 27 on Goble Street, police said.

Moises Pena-Gonzalez, also 18, appeared in court on Monday facing charges under the felony-murder rule for his alleged role in organizing the meeting that led to the fatal shooting of his former classmate, Brandon Sullivan.

“He was the one that set up this robbery,” said Stephanie Hamlin, the prosecutor in the case, emphasizing Pena-Gonzalez’s role in the incident.

Prosecutors allege that Pena-Gonzalez arranged to meet Sullivan and two of his friends early Friday morning to purchase vape cartridges.

The meeting took place on Midway Street, where Pena-Gonzalez and several masked accomplices surrounded the victims’ car.

During the ambush, one of the masked individuals allegedly pistol-whipped the driver and shot Sullivan, who was set to turn 18 this week, according to his father.

The victims attempted to flee the scene, driving as far as they could before stopping at an intersection where police later found them.

Pena-Gonzalez is being held without bond, as the felony-murder rule allows for murder charges if a person plans or participates in a crime that results in a death, even if they did not commit the act of murder themselves.

Sullivan’s father described his son as a good kid who had graduated high school in December and was looking forward to senior prom at Hunter Huss High School.

The case highlights the severe consequences of organized crime among teens, as Pena-Gonzalez faces serious charges despite not being the shooter.

















