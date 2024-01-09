First responders go door to door in Claremont after ‘multiple’ hurt in wake of storm

CLAREMONT, N.C. — Deputies and first responders are going from home to home searching for victims in Claremont after a storm blew through the area Tuesday.

According to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, multiple people are injured in the Cindi Lane and Evening Drive area off of Catawba Road.

It’s not clear what exactly led to the injuries, but Channel 9 has a crew headed to the scene.

