Former Charlotte 49ers football player dies in crash

UPPER MARLBORO, MD — A former Charlotte 49ers football player has died in a crash overnight, according to Maryland State Police.

Police said they responded to a three-vehicle crash in Upper Marlboro around 3:15 a.m.

A preliminary investigation indicates the driver of the silver Infiniti Q50 was traveling northbound on Route 4/Pennsylvania Avenue in Prince George’s County.

It is believed that the driver of that Infiniti attempted to change lanes while driving at a high rate of speed when they struck a Dodge Charger and then hit a Chevrolet Impala.

The Charger then traveled off of the right side of the road and hit multiple tree stumps before stopping, according to police.

Police said all occupants of the Infiniti and the Chevrolet Impala were not injured.

However, two occupants of the Dodge Charger, 23-year-old Isaiah Hazel and 24-year-old Khyree Jackson, died at the scene. A third occupant, 24-year-old Anthony Lytton, Jr., was taken to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Hazel was a former football player with the Charlotte 49ers. He was a 2023 letterman who appeared in all 12 games with eight starts as a defensive back last season, according to the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

Head football coach Biff Poggi released the following statement regarding his death, saying:

“We are heartbroken today at the news of Isaiah Hazel’s untimely passing. Our program mourns his loss, and our thoughts and prayers are with Isaiah’s family during this tragic time. All of Isaiah’s hopes and dreams were still before him, and I pray that his family is granted strength now more than ever.”

Jackson was a rookie cornerback for the Minnesota Vikings, according to ESPN.

Police believe alcohol may have been a contributing factor in the crash. Charges are pending, and the investigation is ongoing.

VIDEO: Impaired driver hits police cruiser in Gaston County

Impaired driver hits police cruiser in Gaston County

©2024 Cox Media Group