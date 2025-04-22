K-9 Blitz’s remains given to handler

WADESBORO, N.C. — K9 Blitz’s most recent handler, Kayla Wright, said she received his remains from the Wadesboro Police Department.

Wright told Channel 9 she plans to keep his remains above his kennel in her home. She also said she intends to share some of the remains with Virginia State Police.

Channel 9 has reported on the ongoing investigation into Blitz’s death since early April. The K-9 was killed while officers were working to apprehend a suspect, and two officers have resigned in the wake of the incident.

Wadesboro Police Department posted a message on its Facebook, saying: “This has been an extremely emotional and difficult time for all of us. I hope in time, we can continue to HONOR this hero, but start to heal as a community. K-9 Blitz’s remains were respectfully transferred to his handler, who expressed her wishes for him. In the days ahead I expect her to follow through on those.

Let us remember K-9 Blitz, your service will not be forgotten, good boy. Now as you patrol the streets of heaven, you may rest easy, we got it from here. K-9 Blitz, you are 10-42 for the final time.”

