Mecklenburg County sheriff apologizes after recording of racial slurs surfaces

CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden apologized on Thursday after a recording of him using racially charged language surfaced this month.

McFadden sent a video with his apology on Thursday. Channel 9 reported when a MCSO chief deputy resigned and accused McFadden of using racial slurs.

The sheriff has come under fire since recordings were made public in which he appears to be heard using racially charged language putting down his staff. Channel 9 got a copy of the recording.

“I know I can’t trust that captain,” McFadden appeared to have said in the audio recording. “That white (racial slur) captain is better than the seven other captains upstairs.”

On Thursday, McFadden acknowledged the recording, and said it didn’t matter who recorded it or when it was recorded.

“Today, I want to apologize for that language,” McFadden said. “Held to a higher standard, that’s the office of the sheriff, but you must understand I am a human, and I am not perfect, and I will make mistakes.”

After Channel 9′s first report, more employees came forward to share their experiences.

McFadden said others can speak freely and openly, but he is “bound by law” and “not allowed to speak openly and freely” about the language.

McFadden said in his apology video, “I want you to be patient with me because I still have to run one of the largest sheriff’s offices/detention centers in North Carolina. So be patient but understand this, I am committed to the work of the office of the sheriff.”

