‘Friends Who Care’ reaches out to Charlotte community in event Saturday

PINEVILLE, N.C. — Community organizations and merchants spent their Saturday morning in Pineville serving the community in an outreach event.

Hosted by the Friends Who Care Community Development Center of Charlotte, the event aimed to bring the community together with food, a bounce house, and free haircuts.

“We’re just so excited at the difference we are making in Charlotte,” said the CEO of the FWC Community Development Center, Dr. Randall Hall-Waler. “We started all these programs 10 years ago from nothing and look at where we are today.”

Friends Who Care says they are dedicated to addressing issues like homelessness, drug abuse, and keeping kids in school.

