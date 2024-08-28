Frustrated residents walk out of meeting on planned solar manufacturing plant

FORT MILL, S.C. — Fort Mill homeowners got the opportunity to tell U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman, R-District 15, that they are frustrated about plans for a solar panel plant in their community.

Channel 9′s climate reporter Michelle Alfini reported that people who were upset with Silfab Solar were also frustrated with Norman’s responses.

Norman told Alfini he wanted the meeting to be about transparency.

However, some who attended the meeting said they left disappointed that they are not getting information from the right people.

“We’re tired of getting the runaround,” said a homeowner.

People who live in and around Fort Mill said they want answers about why the Silfab solar project is there and whether their community will be safe.

“Justify to me why my kids need to be breathing these chemicals day in and day out,” a resident said.

Silfab Solar panel manufacturing facility in Fort Mill

The manufacturing facility will be built next to two future Fort Mills schools currently under construction.

The Department of Environmental Services gave a presentation to explain that the facility’s chemical management plans meet all state and federal safety requirements but did not stay to answer questions.

No representatives from the county were there either to answer questions about the site’s location.

Norman repeatedly urged residents to submit questions to those agencies online.

Many walked out in frustration.

“Do the right thing Ralph Norman,” said resident Bill Morris. “Do the right thing because the zoning is not right.”

Norman said he is not taking a side on this issue.

He was not involved in bringing the company to Fort Mill or picking the location. He voted against the Inflation Reduction Act, which gives incentives to green energy manufacturing companies, such as Silfab Solar.

“All we can do is present the facts,” Norman told Alfini. “Present what went into the decision-making by the groups and let the citizens decide what they want to see happen.”

The county and Silfab Solar were aware of the meeting but neither attended.

The company has previously said it has the permits needed to start construction. Silfab Solar plans to open in Fort Mill by the end of the year.

