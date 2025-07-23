Georgia woman says Social Security demands thousands of dollars back years after grandson’s death

ATLANTA — A Georgia woman said she has had her supplemental Social Security Income reduced to zero due to an overpayment related to her late grandson, according to our partners in Atlanta, WSB-TV.

Penny Howell, who applied for Social Security herself, was informed that she owes more than $13,000 for an overpayment that was made to her grandson.

Howell’s grandson was diagnosed with bipolar disorder as a child, and, as his guardian, she applied for and received SSI support for him.

She said her grandson passed away five years ago. Despite this, the overpayment issue was only recently brought to her attention.

“This is over 10 years and he’d been gone five. Five years ago they could have said something about it when he was alive. Six years ago, they could’ve said something about it, when he wasn’t alive but no,” Howell said.

While Howell continues to receive her Social Security retirement payment, her Supplemental Security Income has been completely cut off this month.

For years, Channel 9 and our national partners have been investigating such overpayments and the government’s various policies over recouping that money.

