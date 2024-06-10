‘He was just screaming’: Neighbors help teen after hit-and-run in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A weekend bike ride ended with a teenager crying out for help and neighbors rushing to his aid after a driver hit him and took off.

Neighbors told Channel 9′s Erika Jackson they saw the teen’s bike mangled near the sidewalk in northwest Charlotte, but the victim wasn’t there.

That’s because he was trying to get help from anyone who answered their door.

“There is a guy who got hit by a car, he’s outside of my house,” one neighbor told 911 dispatchers Sunday night.

That neighbor told Jackson she wasn’t home when the 16-year-old tapped her Ring doorbell. He had just ran up to her doorstep in agony and she got the call through the doorbell camera.

“He was just screaming, ‘Help, help, help!’ He just kept saying help and he was making a lot of groaning noises,” the neighbor said.

She called 911 as the boy ran across the street to get help from another neighbor.

“He was holding his hand close to his stomach, like trying to hold it together,” the neighbor told Jackson.

Another witness, Krystal Ormsby, told Jackson she saw the bike just a few feet away on Valleydale Road.

“He was just like, ‘Ow, ow,’ I was like, ‘What’s wrong,’ and he’s like, ‘I just got hit by a car,’” Ormsby told Jackson.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the driver hit the teen and drove off.

“I think it’s really disturbing that the person who hit him didn’t stop to see if he was OK,” Ormsby said.

A neighbor’s Ring doorbell caught video of first responders pulling up to help the teen. Parents in the area told Jackson they worry their child could be the next victim.

“I was already worried when they were riding their bikes there, and it’s not happening again,” one neighbor said.

Police said the teen was taken to a hospital with apparent broken bones.

The driver hasn’t been caught yet.

(WATCH: Mother celebrates son’s graduation after deadly crash)

Mother celebrates son’s graduation after deadly crash

©2024 Cox Media Group