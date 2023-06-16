‘I don’t want to live like this”: Cancer patient left homeless after losing job

PINEVILLE, N.C. — Cynthia Nantz is 61 years old, and she’s been diagnosed with multiple severe medical conditions, including bladder cancer. She lost her job, her car, and then her home in Charlotte.

Now, all of her belongings fit into a shopping cart.

“It can happen to anyone in a blink of an eye,” Nantz said.

Nantz worked in retail for 40 years, but hospital stays meant she couldn’t work. Her disability assistance ran out and she couldn’t make payments for her car anymore. At the end of 2023, her only family member died, and she lost her home.

Channel 9′s Dan Matics asked Nantz if she ever thought she would be in this situation.

“No! No! In fact, the first month I was in shock thinking about what I’ve lost,” Nantz replied. “I had a good life.”

Nantz sleeps outside of the hospital where she will start chemotherapy at the end of June, and she thinks she’ll be right back there after treatment.

Pineville Neighbors Place Executive Director Staci McBridge explained the reason why people in Cynthia’s situation can’t get help from homeless shelters.

“Many of the shelters have to prioritize people with children or people who are fighting addiction or other things like that,” McBride said. “If you’re a single person and you’ve been on the street for less than twelve months, it’s very difficult to find stable shelter.”

She said most shelters have a waiting list, and those like Nantz who are experiencing homelessness for the first time are more likely to fall through the cracks.

“I have tried my hardest to get out of this situation. But the doors close,” said Nantz. “I don’t want to live like this.”

Nantz expects she’ll be back on the streets after her treatments, but McBride is working to help Nantz get her social security benefits and find shelter.

