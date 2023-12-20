Iconic Eastland sunburst logo now owned by community group

CHARLOTTE — The sun always rises in the east, and an east Charlotte community group can now claim it as its own.

CharlotteEAST says after years of dead ends and waiting, they officially own the trademark to Alfred Kloke’s iconic rising sun logo. The logo is beloved by longtime Charlotte residents and former Eastland Mall shoppers.

CharlotteEAST said it has owned the signs with the logo since 2013, when the City of Charlotte granted them to the group for artistic installations. However, it’s been unclear who owns the intellectual property.

Now that CharlotteEAST owns the trademark, the group says original icons are a step closer to being installed at the new Eastland Yards development.

The group also plans to release a line of products with the logo. They said any use of the design will benefit east Charlotte.

“100% of purchases will help fund our mission of developing and strengthening social and economic capital in East Charlotte by elevating the collective voice of its people, neighborhoods, schools, nonprofits, businesses, and civic organizations,” CharlotteEAST said.

