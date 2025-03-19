Initiative encourages reading at young age

CHARLOTTE — Driving around Charlotte, you might see the “Read Together” billboards, which is the latest campaign by Read Charlotte.

Read Together Charlotte is a community initiative in Mecklenburg County that supports children’s reading from birth to the third grade.

The latest campaign is as simple as it sounds. It’s all about encouraging families to spend time together, reading.

“There is no wrong way to read a book,” said Kate Bradstreet, the deputy director of Read Charlotte. “The key is to just sit down and read a book together. It can be for the whole book. It can be for a page, because if that’s all that they can do that day, still a win. You’re starting to build a habit.”

She said 20 minutes a day is a great goal, but any amount makes a difference. The campaign also aims to provide families with reading resources, including books.

Those come from their partners, including Promising Pages, and our viewers, as we collect books for our 9 Books for Kids Drive.

