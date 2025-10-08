Iryna’s Law brings $1.6M for new assistant district attorneys in Mecklenburg County

CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County Commissioners revealed $1.6 million is headed to the county to hire new assistant district attorneys as a result of Iryna’s Law.

The law is named after Iryna Zarutska, the Ukrainian refugee who was stabbed to death in August on the light rail.

Gov. Josh Stein signed the law, which includes 10 additional district attorneys, Friday.

Commissioners say that $1.6 million will be recurring funds. Another $37,000 will be granted in nonrecurring funds.

The county will also get funding for five full-time legal assistants.

