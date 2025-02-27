Judge raises bond to $200K for man accused of threatening 5 CMS schools

CHARLOTTE — A judge in Mecklenburg County has raised the bond for Drew Owens, who is accused of threatening five CMS schools, from $10,000 to $200,000.

The decision to increase Owens’ bond was made after prosecutors filed an emergency motion, arguing that the higher bond would ensure he remains in custody until the case is resolved.

Drew Owens appeared in court with a smile, despite the serious charges against him.

“My initial reaction is just pure relief, and I’m grateful to the judge that he took this matter seriously,” said a parent of one of the students who were threatened.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Prosecutors argued that under the previous bond, Owens could have been released without paying anything, which prompted them to request a higher bond to ensure he remains detained.

The defense contended that the information presented by the prosecutors was already available when the initial bond was set, suggesting that the bond should not have been increased.

Judge Matt Newton ultimately decided to set the bond at $200,000, siding with the prosecution’s argument for a higher bond to mitigate the risk of Owens being released.

The increased bond has provided a sense of relief to parents and the community, as they feel the threats are being taken seriously by the judicial system.

VIDEO: CMS superintendent responds to how district handled shooting threats

CMS superintendent responds to how district handled shooting threats

©2025 Cox Media Group