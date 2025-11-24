Jury awaits closing arguments in Scott Brooks murder trial

CHARLOTTE — Jurors could soon decide the fate of two men charged with the murder of Scott Brooks, as closing arguments are set to be made Monday.

Neither the defense teams of Terry Conner nor Steven Staples offered evidence or testimony before these final arguments.

Dr. James Lozano, the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner, testified that Brooks was shot once in the hand, grazed on his leg, but the deadly shot was to his chest.

The bullet that killed Brooks lodged inside his lower back and was shown to the jury during the trial. Dr. Lozano explained where he believes the bullet could have come from, although defense teams attempted to challenge his findings.

The trial began nearly six years after Brooks was gunned down and robbed while opening Brooks Sandwich House in 2019. It’s been nine days of testimony and evidence up to this point.

The jury is expected to start deliberating on the verdict once closing arguments wrap up.

