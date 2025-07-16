Lyles, Brown expected to file for reelection in Charlotte today

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles and District 3 Councilmember Tiawana Brown are planning to file for re-election Wednesday, facing primary challenges in their respective races.

Lyles is seeking a fifth term in office, and she’s already facing a primary challenge. One candidate, Tigress Acute Sydney McDaniel, has filed to run, but former mayor Jennifer Roberts has hinted at a possible run for her former seat. Community activist Gemini Boyd also says he is planning to run.

Busy day at the BOE: Mayor Vi Lyles is filing for re-election at noon. Councilmember Tiawana Brown is filing for re-election at 12:30. — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) July 16, 2025

Brown’s decision to run for reelection comes amid legal challenges, as she is currently federally indicted for alleged fraud involving the Paycheck Protection Program.

Brown said she remains committed to her campaign. She’s currently facing competition from Montravias King and Joi Mayo in the primary.

Filing for the upcoming election ends this Friday at noon.

(VIDEO: Mayor Vi Lyles backs CMPD chief amid possible lawsuit against city council)

Mayor Vi Lyles backs CMPD chief amid possible lawsuit against city council

©2025 Cox Media Group