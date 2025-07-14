Police investigating recent Uptown shootings amid resident concerns

CHARLOTTE — Officials say one person was killed, and five others were injured in a mass shooting in Uptown early Sunday morning. This is the third high-profile shooting in a week in Uptown, and residents say the incidents are making them rethink going out in the area.

There was a nightclub related shooting on North Caldwell Street on July 5. The next morning, there was an officer-involved shooting on North Church Street.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Police say the latest incident happened around 2 a.m. along 7th Street near College Street just as the clubs were closing.

As patrons began to pour out of nightclubs, police said shots rang out.

Encore Nightclub confirmed the person killed in the shooting was one of its employees in an Instagram post Sunday.

The club posted its condolences and added the incident was not a result of any conflict inside the club. They said it appeared to be caused by “a senseless act of gun violence.”

“We come Uptown a lot from the University City area, and yeah, it’s sad and scary,” Uptown visitor Nicole Mosley said.

Officials said all of the injuries from the survivors are not considered life-threatening.

Channel 9 is asking police what sparked the violence and if any arrests have been made.

Witnesses said there was a mad dash to get out of the way with some people leaving purses, wallets and other items behind.

Grace Clark, who lives in Uptown, said she won’t forget the sight of crime scene techs working outside her home.

“I saw them in the morning and then later on I saw them outside my building pulling a t-shirt from the bushes doing something with it, but they were out there for a while,” she said.

The violence has some residents worrying for their safety.

“We definitely try and stay away from going out up here because of everything that’s going on,” resident Haylee Bellina said.

One resident said he feels safer going to bars instead of clubs, because there are fewer chaotic crowds.

Police have not named any of the surviving victims.

VIDEO: New 911 audio details moment CMPD officer shot outside Uptown apartment