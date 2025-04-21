Man accused of trespassing on Charlotte Douglas Airport tarmac

CHARLOTTE — Passengers at Charlotte Douglas International Airport are concerned about their safety and security after someone made it onto the tarmac this weekend.

Channel 9’s Eli Brand was outside the airport Monday morning where he learned the suspect, 27-year-old Elijah Pressley, had to go through clearly restricted areas.

Court documents said Pressley found his way onto the tarmac near multiple passenger jets.

His motives have not been revealed but Pressley has since been released from jail on bond, according to court documents.

We’re working to find out how long he was out on the tarmac before being arrested for trespassing. The doors Pressley used do have alarms that sound when opened, so it likely wasn’t for long.

Several passengers who spoke with Channel 9 said it’s concerning someone could pull that off.

“How the heck does that just happen,” said passenger John Clark. “I guess if it’s just a sign on the door – you can say yes or no, he chose yes, I’m going to walk through this door even though you told me not too, so it sounds like it needs to be more than a door there.”

