Man sentenced to prison following deadly northeast Charlotte shooting from 2024

CHARLOTTE — 18-year-old Marquavis Spencer, who was identified and charged as a suspect in connection to the murder of Derrick Baker back in 2024, has been sentenced to prison.
Spencer pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.
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He was sentenced to 157-201 months in prison.
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