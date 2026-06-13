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Man sentenced to prison following deadly northeast Charlotte shooting from 2024

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Typical modern prison bars. Symbolic illustrative background
Prison (Iurii Gagarin - stock.adobe.com)
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — 18-year-old Marquavis Spencer, who was identified and charged as a suspect in connection to the murder of Derrick Baker back in 2024, has been sentenced to prison.

Spencer pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

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He was sentenced to 157-201 months in prison.

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