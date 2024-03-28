Man in ski mask fires shots at 2 students waiting for school bus in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A man in a ski mask fired shots at students at a school bus stop on Thursday morning.

The shots were fired around 7 a.m. at two students at a bus stop on Arrowwood Road and Royal Point Drive while waiting to be taken to Palisade High School.

Officials at the high school say no injuries were reported.

Just after 2 p.m., the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department sent out a release confirming the shots were fired and the two students were not hit.

Police believe the shooting was targeted and there is no threat to the public.

Channel 9 reached out to Palisades High School and was given this message that was sent to families:

‘Good afternoon, Palisades High School families, this is Principal “O” reaching out to inform you of an incident that occurred this morning at one of our bus stops.

While students were waiting at the bus stop, an alarming event unfolded. A person wearing a ski mask approached the students and discharged a firearm, promoting immediate panic among the students. As a result, they dispersed and ran causing some to arrive late to school.

There were no injuries reported. Law enforcement was contacted, and an investigation is underway. While this event did not take place on our campus we encourage our students and families to remain vigilant to safety threats.

As always, the safety and well-being of our students and staff is our top priority. Thank you for your continued support of Palisades High School.’

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

