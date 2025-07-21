MEDIC responds to more than a dozen heat-related calls over the weekend

CHARLOTTE — As dangerous temperatures continue to sweep the Charlotte region, MEDIC confirmed they responded to 15 heat-related calls over the weekend.

The National Weather Service issued heat advisories Friday that continued through the weekend.

Temperatures in the mid-to-upper 90s felt like 105 degrees.

The heat advisory continues into Monday, emphasizing the importance of heat safety during these weather events.

With this extreme heat, local government agencies and partners are providing services available to assist vulnerable residents.

These services include cooling stations, energy bill assistance, and free transportation to designated cooling stations, which include day service centers, recreation centers, and spraygrounds.

