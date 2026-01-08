Mother of man killed by Pineville officer files civil rights lawsuit

PINEVILLE, N.C. — The mother of a man shot and killed by Pineville police has filed a civil rights lawsuit against the city and the officers involved.

Officers shot Dennis Bodden on May 14, 2024 after responding to a shoplifting call at a Food Lion on Johnston Road. According to the complaint, the alleged shoplifting incident involved $84 worth of groceries and wine.

They say he tried to grab an officer’s weapon during his arrest.

The Mecklenburg County District Attorney declined to file charges, calling the shooting justified.

Bodden’s mother says her son was having a mental health crisis and was unarmed when he was shot. She’s now seeking damages for wrongful death, excessive force, failure to intervene and constitutional violations.

