Local

Mother of man killed by Pineville officer files civil rights lawsuit

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Cleopatra Bodden The family of a man killed in a police shooting last month said Monday he should still be here. Cleopatra Bodden said said the Pineville Police Department’s information that her son, Dennis Bodden, was killed after allegedly shoplifting is not how he should be remembered. She said he should be remembered as the special person he was.
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

PINEVILLE, N.C. — The mother of a man shot and killed by Pineville police has filed a civil rights lawsuit against the city and the officers involved.

Officers shot Dennis Bodden on May 14, 2024 after responding to a shoplifting call at a Food Lion on Johnston Road. According to the complaint, the alleged shoplifting incident involved $84 worth of groceries and wine.

They say he tried to grab an officer’s weapon during his arrest.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The Mecklenburg County District Attorney declined to file charges, calling the shooting justified.

Bodden’s mother says her son was having a mental health crisis and was unarmed when he was shot. She’s now seeking damages for wrongful death, excessive force, failure to intervene and constitutional violations.

VIDEO: Body cameras capture what led up to Pineville officer killing man

Body cameras capture what led up to Pineville officer killing man

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read