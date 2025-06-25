NBA Draft Countdown: Charlotte Hornets building for future

CHARLOTTE — With the NBA Draft set to start Wednesday night, the Charlotte Hornets have their eyes on the future with the fourth overall pick.

The draft is scheduled for 8 p.m., and Channel 9’s DaShawn Brown is live in Brooklyn for immediate reactions to the Hornets’ pick.

Before the draft, join Channel 9 for our NBA Draft Countdown special, and see how the Hornets have been building stability, along with the excitement around the current roster’s potential.

Watch Channel 9 tonight starting at 7 p.m. for our Countdown to the Draft special, and then stick around for the 2025 NBA Draft at 8 p.m.

(VIDEO: Charlotte Hornets to pick 4th in NBA Draft)

Charlotte Hornets to pick 4th in NBA Draft

©2025 Cox Media Group