Local

NBA Draft Countdown: Charlotte Hornets building for future

By DaShawn Brown, wsoctv.com and WSOCTV.com News Staff
Charlotte Hornets NBA Draft Special 2025
Charlotte Hornets NBA Draft Special 2025
By DaShawn Brown, wsoctv.com and WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — With the NBA Draft set to start Wednesday night, the Charlotte Hornets have their eyes on the future with the fourth overall pick.

The draft is scheduled for 8 p.m., and Channel 9’s DaShawn Brown is live in Brooklyn for immediate reactions to the Hornets’ pick.

Before the draft, join Channel 9 for our NBA Draft Countdown special, and see how the Hornets have been building stability, along with the excitement around the current roster’s potential.

Watch Channel 9 tonight starting at 7 p.m. for our Countdown to the Draft special, and then stick around for the 2025 NBA Draft at 8 p.m.

(VIDEO: Charlotte Hornets to pick 4th in NBA Draft)

Charlotte Hornets to pick 4th in NBA Draft

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read