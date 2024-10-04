NC Attorney General Josh Stein talks Helene, opponent’s controversy

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — This week, the Political Beat’s Joe Bruno is sitting down with North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein.

Two weeks ago, the Political Beat spoke with North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson. He and Stein are facing off for a chance at becoming governor of the Tar Heel State.

Bruno spoke with Stein about how he’s using his office to help Helene victims, the explosive CNN report about his opponent, and pressed him on some of the biggest issues in the race.

“We are missing out on excellent young teachers who are going to other states instead of teaching here,” Stein said. “We have got to invest more in our kids’ education.”

“We have underfunded public education,” he added later.

>> Watch their conversation on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on the Political Beat. And in case you miss it, it’ll also air at 10:30 p.m. on TV64 and 11:30 p.m. on Channel 9.

(WATCH BELOW: AG Josh Stein will face Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson in race for governor)

AG Josh Stein will face Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson in race for governor









©2024 Cox Media Group