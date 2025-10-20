NC Gov. Stein slams Republican congressional map as anti-democracy

CHARLOTTE — North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein is speaking out about the new congressional maps that State Republicans plan to vote on this week.

The map is part of a nationwide effort by Republicans to make it easier for GOP candidates to win U.S. House seats.

North Carolina’s map would mainly affect District 1 in the eastern part of the state, which a Democrat won in the last election.

Stein says the move is anti-democracy.

“I think it’s ridiculous. It is what is wrong with politics in the country. They are abusing their power,” Stein said at a press conference in Charlotte Monday morning. “The Republicans in the North Carolina General Assembly are abusing their power to take away the voter’s power. They are trying to determine for North Carolina who our representatives are by how they manipulate the lines.”

North Carolina Speaker of the House Destin Hall posted on X last week talking about the maps.

🚨 @POTUS’s victory sent a clear message: the voters are with him. NC won’t allow radical Dems like @CAgovernor to redraw districts and undermine the will of the people.



We will stand with the President, defend the GOP majority, and secure an additional Republican congressional… — Speaker Destin Hall (@ncspeakerhall) October 13, 2025

Hall represents Watauga and Caldwell County.

Gov. Stein says he would veto the map if it passed, but state law does not allow the governor to veto congressional maps.

