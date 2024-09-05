Neighbors live in fear after man jailed multiple times for repeated break-ins

CHARLOTTE — In south Charlotte, flyers have been posted to warn neighbors about a man accused of repeated home break-ins.

In just the last two weeks, he’s been arrested three times. He’s still in jail after his most recent arrest, but neighbors along Scaleybark Road fear he could get out again and go back to their homes.

Channel 9′s Evan Donovan spoke with two of the victims who said the man was nearly living in their homes. One of them said he even threatened her.

The man was arrested and got out of jail, but both victims said he went right back and broke in again.

‘Very scared’

Both of the victims said they felt targeted as single moms, so they didn’t want to share their identities.

One woman described the day she came home to find her house a mess.

“When I opened the door, my son and I [were] very scared because it was all messy,” she said.

That is how she realized her home had been broken into while she was away.

“I don’t even know all that he stole,” she said, adding, “He smoked cigarettes, he drank alcohol.”

“He found a gun and he stole it, too.”

She described the fear she felt to Donovan.

“My son was scared. He started to cry and said, ‘Mama, what happened? What happened?’”

She said after that first break-in, the man went back to her house claiming he lived there and she didn’t. She said he tried to extort her when she wouldn’t let him in.

“He said ‘I want to come into your house and take everything [you] have in your house.’ I said ‘I’m sorry, I threw away everything.’ He said, ‘Oh, then you have to give me money – $200.”

The other cases

On the same day, police say the suspect, Dennis Campos-Quintanilla, walked up to another victim. They said he pointed a handgun at her and said “I’ll take your soul.”

Another victim told Donovan the man broke into her home last Friday, took a shower, and put his dirty clothes in her washing machine.

She said he was wearing her children’s clothes when 11 officers and a special unit with two dogs finally arrested him hours later. He was released at 2 a.m. on Monday, and she said her doorbell camera caught him back at her house three hours later.

Both women are relieved he’s in jail but they’re worried he’ll get out again.

“I ask God to … to [keep] … him [in] as long as possible,” the first victim said.

