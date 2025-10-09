‘Not going to stop’: Police hunt for clues in shooting of 3-year-old and great-grandfather

SALISBURY, N.C. — There’s a renewed push to find who’s responsible for killing a baby girl and her great-grandfather in Salisbury, and police hope a new tool from the legislature will help bring the family justice.

It’s been more than a year since the shooting death of 3-year-old Myisha Angle and 80-year-old Charles Williams rocked the Salisbury community.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Fourteen months later, Salisbury Police Chief PJ Smith told Channel 9’s Hannah Goetz that this case is just as important now as it was then.

“We’re not going to stop. We’re going to continue to look, we’re gonna continue to work, and we’re gonna continue until we find that we hold the people accountable for this. You can count on that,” Smith said.

Myisha was sleeping in her bunk bed on Aug. 10, 2024, and Charles was in his recliner when Salisbury Police say someone unloaded more than 30 shots into their home on Rowan Mills Road.

“It shook the whole fabric of our community,” Smith told Goetz.

Since then, police have been following leads in the case. They hope a new $25,000 reward from Gov. Josh Stein’s office will help.

“There’s a lot of information out there. We know this, and we just hope this award money will help people feel encouraged to come forward and empathize some with this family,” Smith said.

Deputy Chief Audria Bridges joined the police department in May, and she’s drawing on her past experience to bring a fresh perspective on the investigation.

“We’re not going to stop. Like the chief said, we’re not giving up on any of them,” Bridges said.

Police have a picture of a four-door white car, with possibly the suspects inside, leaving the scene. The chief says it’s still relevant to the investigation.

Suspect car in Salisbury double-homicide

The chief added that your tips, no matter how big or small, are important. You can stay anonymous when you share them, and a tip leading to justice is worth $25,000. You can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-639-5245 or the Salisbury Police Tip Line at 704-638-5262.

(VIDEO: Salisbury family loses home in fire, credits teen daughter for saving their lives)

Salisbury family loses home in fire, credits teen daughter for saving their lives

©2025 Cox Media Group