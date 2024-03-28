One hurt during emergency plane evacuation at Charlotte Douglas

CHARLOTTE — A Frontier plane was evacuated before taking off due to a strong odor Thursday morning.

Passengers told Channel 9 that flight 1759 was heading to Orlando. However, before the plane left the gate, passengers were told to evacuate.

A spokesperson for Frontier said the captain issued an evacuation notice due to a strong smell on board.

All 266 passengers then exited the plane using the jet bridge and emergency slides.

According to MEDIC, one person was hurt while going down the slide and was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

A spokesperson for Frontier said maintenance is still working to figure out what caused the smell.

Channel 9 spoke with a passenger about how exactly things happened.

“An error message came up, and they were waiting for maintenance to clear it. Didn’t think it would be a big deal, and then we would take off. 5 minutes later, announcements started going off and the lights started flickering to ‘Evacuate, evacuate now,’” said passenger Michelle Satterley.

