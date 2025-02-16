Police arrest three in connection with home robbery, still looking for fourth

CHARLOTTE — Police have arrested a third person since November 2024 in connection with a southwest Charlotte home robbery.

Huntersville police arrested Jeremy Dion Stewart on Saturday for a second time since a home on the 13700 block of Sledge Road was robbed in November 2024.

Kadeem Laron Cobb and Devin Marquist Hinton have also been arrested in connection with the robbery. Police are still working to identify a fourth suspect, according to court documents.

Cobb was arrested in January and has been in Mecklenburg County Jail since then. Hinton and Stewart were both arrested in December and have since been released.

Stewart is now at Mecklenburg County Jail. His charges include Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, Breaking and Entering, Second-degree kidnapping, and Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

The three men were arrested and charged with crimes in connection to a robbery that occurred at a home on Sledge Road on Nov. 10. 2024 around 3:15 p.m., according to court documents.

The residents of the home were returning from a trip to the Huntersville Renaissance Festival when one of the victims noticed the four suspects following the victims’ car, according to court documents. The three victims told the police the four men forcibly removed them from their car and drug them into the house. This includes one juvenile.

The adult victims told police they were forced to lay on the floor as one suspect held the juvenile victim in his arms and stated “As long as you give us the money, we won’t hurt your son.”

The adult male victim told police he was struck by a handgun and that he and the adult female victim were both pepper sprayed.

The suspects demanded vault codes and stole more than $3,000 out of the male victim’s pocket, according to court documents.

Police used security footage from the victim’s home and a store the suspects visited before the robbery to identify the suspects.

No further information has been provided at this time.

