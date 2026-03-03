Polls open for NC primaries: Key races and what to know before you vote

CHARLOTTE — Voters across the state will decide who will go on to the general election Tuesday. In Charlotte, voters will choose a new sheriff, and they’ll also decide who represents the state on Capitol Hill.

The polls open at 6:30 a.m. for the NC primary election and close at 7:30 p.m. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is out for a teacher workday, and CATS is offering free rides across all of its services to ensure as many people as possible can cast their votes.

Several big seats are up for grabs in key races this Election Day.

One man, whose name has been seen in high-level state politics for years, is now trying to make his way to Washington D.C. Former N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper is the biggest name in the Democratic primary. With enough votes, he will go on to the general election in November where he will seek to be the first Democrat to win a senate race in North Carolina since 2008.

“I believe that our best days are ahead of us because oftentimes when things are on the brink of destruction, you have an opportunity to recreate them better than they were before,” Cooper said.

On the Republican side, there are a few more contenders. Former Republican National Convention Chair Michael Whatley is among them. He will face off with former congressional candidate Don Brown and state superintendent candidate Michele Morrow.

“I think the voters of North Carolina have made it very clear over the last several election cycles that they want a conservative champion,” Whatley said.

Regardless of who secures the nominations, this is expected to be one of the most expensive races in the country this cycle.

One of the most contentious local races is for sheriff in Mecklenburg County.

Sheriff Gary McFadden is seeking his third term, but this election may be the closest he has ever faced.

McFadden faces three challengers: Ricky Robbins, Rodney Collins and Antwain Nance.

Some of the main issues in the race include cooperation with federal authorities, opening a new juvenile jail and staffing concerns.

Three incumbents in the House of Representatives are also hoping to make the ballot, including Republican Tim Moore in District 14, Democrat Alma Adams in District 12, and Republican Representative Mark Harris in District 8.

