Man accused of killing Ukrainian refugee on light rail to remain in jail

CHARLOTTE — The family of Iryna Zarutska saw her accused killer in a Mecklenburg County courtroom on Friday morning.

It was the first time the suspect, DeCarlos Brown, in the deadly attack on the light rail appeared in court.

Decarlos Brown

The hearing was short but an important one for Zarutska’s family.

Judge Roy Wiggins gave no bond to the accused killer, DeCarlos Brown.

The suspect is accused of randomly stabbing 23-year-old Zarutska to death on Aug. 22 onboard a Charlotte light rail train in South End. The attack happened in six seconds and there was no warning.

Zarutska’s uncle spoke Friday in court saying she was “a sweet angel” and told the judge, “I ask the court not to release (Brown) as he could be a menace to the community.”

Wiggins called the alleged actions heinous and gave his condolences to Zarutska’s family.

Brown’s attorney said he plans to file a motion to evaluate Brown’s competency because of his documented history of mental health issues.

CATS leadership defended its policies and procedures in the wake of Zarutska’s killing.

“Iryna Zarutska was murdered,” said Brent Cagle, interim CATS CEO. “And I want to start off by expressing my condolences to her friends and her family.”

Cagle said there was no security guard on the train at the time she was killed.

Eric Osnes, CATS chief safety and security officer, said he’s seen the surveillance video and called the crime a horrific random act that couldn’t have been prevented.

“There was nothing about his demeanor,” Osnes said. “He wasn’t sweating. He wasn’t talking to himself. He wasn’t interfacing in a manner that would have triggered attention to him that he was to do a heinous act.”

CATS officials said they know their system is not perfect and even before this deadly attack, they said plans were already underway to enhance safety.

One of those plans is better fare enforcement on the light rail, ensuring riders actually buy a ticket to get on.

