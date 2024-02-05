Red Cross asking for donors after January storm led to hundreds of cancelled blood drives

CHARLOTTE — The American Red Cross is asking for help amid an emergency blood shortage they tie to the January 9 weather events.

The nonprofit says winter storms forced the cancellation of more than 530 of its blood drives in January, leading to a loss of 15,000 blood and platelet donations. That’s nearly as many blood drives canceled tied to one event than were canceled in all of 2023.

THE JANUARY 9 STORMS:

Now, they say blood products are going to hospitals faster than donations are coming in.

They estimate an additional 8,000 blood donations each week over the next few weeks are needed to recover from the shortage.

There are three donation centers in Charlotte with plenty of available appointments in the coming days and weeks.

Eligible donors can make an appointment to give blood or platelets now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

To check if you can donate blood, visit the Red Cross eligibility page for requirements by donation type.

Donors in February will get a $40 Amazon gift card.

The American Red Cross says it supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood.

