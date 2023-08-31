TRACKING IDALIA: Samaritan’s Purse sending resources to help with relief efforts

CHARLOTTE — Hurricane Idalia made landfall early Wednesday in Florida as a strong Category 3 storm with winds of 125 mph.

The storm briefly reached Category 4 before hitting the Sunshine State’s Big Bend region. It then crossed into Georgia with Category 1 winds.

It was downgraded to a tropical storm around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

In the wake of Idalia’s impact, Samaritan’s Purse has announced it will be deploying two U.S. Disaster Relief Units to Georgia after Idalia moved on.

The units, tractor trailers filled with relief supplies and equipment, departed from their Wilkes Ministry Center in western North Carolina on Wednesday.

They are en route to their partner congregation, Sherwood Baptist Church in Albany, Georgia.

As Idalia made its way up the east coast, it brought strong winds and intense storm surges to the Carolinas.

The National Weather Service said flooding due to heavy rains on the backside of Idalia will continue across coastal North Carolina throughout Thursday.

Several tornado warnings were also issued in Brunswick County due to the storm.

5am Thu 31 Aug Key Messages for Tropical Storm #Idalia. Flooding due to heavy rains & coastal flooding due to strong winds on the backside of Idalia will continue across coastal North Carolina through today. https://t.co/y75tVkKnUz pic.twitter.com/WhpDOWMKNk — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 31, 2023

Channel 9 has crews surveying the damage left behind by Idalia.

Four Paws Veterinary Hospital in Southport confirmed that the roof of their building was ripped off due to the storm. Their ceiling also collapsed.

However, no injuries to any animals or employees in the shelter have been reported.

The business said it will be closed Thursday and probably Friday as well.

