Transit commission calls for answers after deadly light rail stabbing

CHARLOTTE — The commission that oversees the Charlotte Area Transit System questioned transit officials about safety in the wake of a deadly light rail stabbing in late August.

CATS says it has increased its security budget to $18.4 million, a change that was implemented by the end of last year.

During a meeting with the Metropolitan Transit Commission, CATS leadership outlined potential changes to transit security, although specific measures have not yet been finalized.

The meeting comes nearly two weeks after a 23-year-old Ukrainian woman was stabbed to death by a suspect on the train in Charlotte’s South End.

The current security provider, Professional Security Services, has the capacity for 219 guards but currently employs only 186. Efforts are underway to hire additional personnel. Concerns about public perception of safety on the transit system were raised by several board members. They emphasized the importance of addressing these concerns to restore public confidence.

“I do believe that this is time for us to really take a moment and say what are the things that we can do immediately and what are the things we are going to have to do incrementally,” said Mayor Vi Lyles, expressing the need for both immediate and long-term security improvements.

DeCarlos Brown has been charged with the murder of Iryna Zarutska. Channel 9 learned from CATS that Brown likely didn’t have a valid ticket for the train or the bus he used to reach the station.

