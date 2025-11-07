Two charged after death of 23-year-old woman with disabilities in Gaston County

GASTONIA, N.C. — An arrest has been made in connection with the death of a 23-year-old nonverbal woman.

On Oct. 26, police responded to a traffic accident on I-85 northbound near exit 21 involving Marlo Wallace.

Following the crash, Wallace informed investigators that they would find a deceased person at her home on Green Brook Trail in Dallas, North Carolina.

Officers discovered the body of 23-year-old Aaliyah Michelle Fortner, who had been living under Wallace’s care.

Following an investigation, Marlo Wallace, along with Vera Williams Wallace, was taken into custody.

According to court documents, Marlo Wallace admitted to assaulting Fortner on multiple occasions, including hitting her with objects, pushing her to the ground, using a taser on her, and stomping her head.

In separate documents, Vera Williams Wallace admitted to also assaulting Fortner on multiple occasions, including hitting her with objects, pushing her to the ground, and breaking a broom by hitting her.

According to court documents, Fortner was under the care of Vera Williams Wallace during the assaults.

Marlo Wallace faces charges including concealment of death from unnatural causes, patient abuse and neglect, and felony assault of an individual with disabilities. She is being held in Gaston County Jail under a $1.5 million bond.

Vera Williams Wallace has been charged with patient abuse and neglect and felony assault of an individual with disabilities. Williams is also held in Gaston County Jail under a $1 million bond.

The case remains active and ongoing, with no further details released at this time.

VIDEO: Mother says she reported abuse years before homicide of nonverbal woman in Dallas home

Mother says she reported abuse years before homicide of nonverbal woman in Dallas home

©2025 Cox Media Group