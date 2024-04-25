Two women, one infant shot in Salisbury

SALISBURY, NC — Two women and one infant were taken to a hospital after they were shot in Salisbury Wednesday night.

Police said they found the three just after 10 p.m. in the 1200 block of South Main St.

One woman and the infant were taken to a Winston-Salem, NC hospital with life-threatening injuries and are listed in critical condition, according to police. The other woman was taken to a Concord hospital in stable condition.

No arrests were made and police said they did not believe the incident was related to the girl who was shot on Old Concord Road earlier in the day Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

