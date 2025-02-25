‘Very aggravated’: Family of fatal bike crash victim unsure how crash happened

YORK, S.C. — The family of a fatal bike crash victim says they need to know how the crash happened. They say the victim had taken several safety percautions.

Ray Jackson Lail Jr. was killed while riding a bicycle on a rural road in Clover. Lail was pronounced dead on scene. His son, Brett Lail, said the family was in “complete shock.”

“I was told he had a traffic safety vest on and a had two safety lights that by the time they came they were disasembeled from the bike,” he said.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said another driver hit Ray Jackson Lail Jr. from behind around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday. Channel 9′s Tina Terry reached out to SCHP to ask if its charged or cited anyone in the case. A spokesperon told her the case is still under investigation.

“I am very aggravated how this happened I dont know how this happened,” said Harley Nanke, the victim’s niece.

While they wait for answers, Ray Jackson Lail Jr.’s daughter, Brittany Lail, said the family is supporting each other and remembering the man they loved.

“He was hard working, he cared about others, he put others before him,” she said.

The family is working to raise money for the victim’s funeral. To donate, visit the GoFundMe here.

