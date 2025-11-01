West Charlotte High School students to have remote learning day

West Charlotte High will have students work from home in a remote learning day Monday. That message was sent to parents Saturday morning.

The school did not say why it made the change specifically, but it comes after Amari Cooper’s death overnight and a massive fight at the school on Friday.

A CMPD officer is on leave after video showed him slamming a female student to the ground. The student was hospitalized. CMPD opened criminal and internal affairs investigations into the incident.

West Charlotte students were already scheduled off for Election Day on Tuesday.

