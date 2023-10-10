Western & Southern Open not moving to Charlotte; tennis complex future uncertain

CHARLOTTE — A world-renowned tennis tournament will not be relocating to Charlotte, meaning the future is uncertain for a proposed tennis complex on the west side of the city.
The Western & Southern Open is going to stay in Cincinnati, according to a post on X that was shared Tuesday.
Our 2023 champions have some exciting news...@wta @atptour @usta @itftennis pic.twitter.com/g8i7nTGgik— Western & Southern Open (@CincyTennis) October 10, 2023
The Charlotte City Council had approved spending up to $65 million to help build a major tennis stadium and complex, in what would be called the River District. State lawmakers also earmarked another $20 million to help build the $400-million complex.
But the proposal also hinged on convincing Beemok Capital to build the complex and move the Western & Southern Open to the Queen City by 2026, according to our partners at the Charlotte Business Journal.
With the news Tuesday that the tournament would be staying in Cincinnati, Channel 9 has reached out to local and state leaders to learn what will happen with the money that was slated for the complex.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
