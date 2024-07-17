Woman found dead in south Charlotte had been reported missing, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — A woman whose body was found at a south Charlotte home Sunday had been reported missing by her family, police said.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said they were investigating someone’s death around 1:30 p.m. Sunday at a house in south Charlotte. Officers were called to the 5500 block of Werburgh Street near Park Road at Tyvola Road.

On Tuesday, police said they were investigating the case as a homicide after they consulted with the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The next day, CMPD identified the victim as 32-year-old Whitney Elizabeth Hurd.

According to CMPD, Hurd’s family had reported her missing to police on July 11.

Now, detectives are asking for help finding Hurd’s car. They described it as a white 2014 BMW X3 with North Carolina tag KJP-9368.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 704-432-TIPS, or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

