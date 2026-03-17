Wrongful death lawsuit filed after toddler’s death at Lenoir daycare

LENOIR, N.C. — A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed in the death of a 16-month-old girl at a Lenoir daycare.

Police say Maddy Mitchell was found unresponsive at Creative Beginnings Daycare in May 2025. Her mother told Channel 9’s Dave Faherty it was her first day at the facility.

Alexandra Coffey, a daycare employee, was later charged with involuntary manslaughter in the toddler’s death.

Court documents say Coffey covered Mitchell with a blanket and laid on top of her while scrolling on her phone during nap time.

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According to a search warrant, police seized video recording equipment from the daycare which closed after the young girl’s death.

The lawsuit says Coffey got up and left Mitchell on her sleeping mat for nearly three hours before checking on her. By the time she did, the toddler was no longer breathing.

At the entrance to the vacant daycare is a growing memorial for Maddy Mitchell. One woman who was there leaving items at the site said she hopes Mitchell’s parents are able to get justice for their daughter’s death.

“She was just a baby,” she said. “It’s really, really sad, and to know the lady’s out walking around makes me sick.”

The court documents say the medical examiner ruled Mitchell’s death a homicide.

Tune in to Eyewitness News at 5:30 and check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: Worker charged, daycare license suspended after 16-month-old child’s death

Worker charged, daycare license suspended after 16-month-old child’s death

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